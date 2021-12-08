FREMONT — After 46 years of serving the community, the Baker family has decided to end its chapter with Clay’s Family Restaurant.
“Doing this, we’ve never had a summer off, never had a weekend off,” said Ken Baker. “It’s time to spend more time focusing on ourselves and our family. It’s been a good long run. It’s treated us well, but it’s time for something else.”
On Dec. 1, the Bakers announced on Clay’s Facebook page that the restaurant would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 18. Ken said the page has since been seen 75,000 times and the restaurant has been busy serving customers who want to get one last taste of Clay’s before it’s gone.
“It was summer last week,” Ken said. “I used three weeks of food in one week.”
Chass Baker, Ken’s wife and a popular local baker, has also seen a spike in orders for her well-known pies for the restaurant’s last week. This comes just after Thanksgiving when she put the ovens to work for over a hundred pies over the course of the holiday season.
“The day before Thanksgiving is our biggest to-go pie day,” Chass said. “We had 110 whole pies ordered just for that day.”
“People have ordered pies for the whole last week. We’ll have those, and we’ll make those for them,” Ken said, “but I don’t know that we’ll be able to be a restaurant at that point.”
Like other stores and restaurants, Clay’s has recently been experiencing the effects of market and food shortages due to the pandemic. The Bakers have had difficulties getting enough materials for regular operations but will continue to serve throughout the week. They are currently planning for their last day to be Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a limited menu.
“We will be out of fish by Friday. We’ll be out of pot roast Friday night, maybe even Friday afternoon,” Ken said. “I don’t know if we’re going to make it to the 18th with the supplies I have and can get. As much as I’d like to, I don’t know if it’s possible.”
With closing day approaching, many have made it a point to visit the restaurant, no matter the travel distance.
Due to its location just off two interstates, Clay’s often receives customers who are traveling between Illinois and Ohio or Michigan and southern Indiana. Over the years, many of these people have become regulars who remembered their experiences at the restaurant and made it a traditional stop for future trips.
“We had a guy that came in for breakfast from Cincinnati,” Chass said. “He was one that this is one of his stops when he travels.”
The Bakers said many others like the man from Cincinnati have also journeyed to the restaurant for a good meal and to give their farewells.
The locals, of course, have also been swarming Clay’s to eat, grab some pie and reminisce on the restaurant’s history.
While Clay’s has been around since 1950, Ken’s father, Jack Baker, first bought the restaurant back in 1975 and decided to keep the original name since the community had already known it for the previous 25 years.
“It had a very good reputation at the time, so I didn’t want to throw that reputation away,” Jack said.
Ken now takes care of most of the restaurant’s operations, but even at 80 years old, Jack still works on the weekends and keeps in touch with the customers who have frequented Clay’s for years.
“A lot of them are regulars. They’re coming every week — some of them three or four times a week,” Jack said. “So it’s hard. They say they’re going to miss us. We’re going to miss them.”
The restaurant is currently up for sale, and although there have been some interested in looking at the property, no offers have been made.
“We hope someone picks it up and keeps it going,” Ken said.
“They get all our recipes,” Jack added. “We’d like it to stay somewhat the same because our present customers would love that.”
While Jack will stick around to help his wife, Marilyn “MJ” Baker, with her antique shop, MJ’s Uptown Antiques, Ken and Chass are headed to the Wyoming/Colorado area to be closer to their children and newest grandchild.
The Bakers admitted that some of the goodbyes from their customers and friends have left them nearly in tears, but they also know that the time has come for their next step and, hopefully, for someone else to take on Clay’s legacy.
“Our customers are amazing. Our staff is incredible,” Ken said. “They will be missed.”
For more information and updates, visit claysfamilyrestaurant.com and Clays Restaurant on Facebook.
