ANGOLA — There's a changing of the guard at Women In Transition in Angola.
Shelly Grant has served nearly nine years as executive director of Women In Transition and is heading into retirement.
Taking over will be Kourtney Battle, whom the board named to follow Grant's footsteps.
Women In Transition serves women who struggle with substance abuse coupled with domestic violence. The agency operates out of an undisclosed location in Angola.
"Over the course of almost nine years, Women In Transition was blessed to have Shelly Grant as the executive director. It is with great honor that we bid farewell to Shelly as she takes the first step into her retirement. We are forever grateful for her true leadership and her dedication and commitment to a sustainable recovery program for women all over the tri-state area," said a statement from the Women In Transition board.
Grant began working as a volunteer with Women in Transition in 2009. In 2010 she was asked to serve on the Women In Transition board, which she did for three years. In April 2013, Women in Transition hired Grant for its executive director role.
During her tenure as executive director, Grant reshaped the program being offered to woman seeking a life of sobriety and has molded Women in Transition into what it is today.
In her time at Woman in Transition, Grant has served more than 375 woman who came through the program while under her direction.
With the generosity and help from various organizations, board members of Women In Transition, and members of the local and surrounding communities; Grant was able to create and provide a safe and judgement-free atmosphere for those struggling with substance abuse, the statement said.
She took great pride in getting to know all of the residents on a personal level, meeting their families and seeing the reunification process between not only them and their loved ones, but with the community, and helping them through their journey of finding and living out their purpose.
The new director, Battle, along with the board of directors, plan to continue Grant's legacy by continuing to offer a program that allows all woman a chance to live a life with accountability, responsibility and integrity.
They will continue learning new ways to meet the needs of woman who struggle with substance abuse, alcoholism and substance abuse/alcoholism coupled with domestic violence by expanding prevention, treatment and recovery support services to include a variety of programs.
The goal is to provide clients with not only the tools needed for success but with the compassion and family like atmosphere conducive to a positive outcome.
People who are interested in becoming a part of Women in Transition are welcome to explore the possibility of joining the group's board. The board is also hopeful for the continued support from the communities they serve and are always accepting donations of any kind. You can reach out via email to witangola@gmail.com or by telephone at 624-3178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.