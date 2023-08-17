ANGOLA — Tusk, the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, will bring the band’s greatest hits to the stage of Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 17.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening one hour prior.
Criss-crossing the country since 2008, Tusk brings chemistry, synergy and intuition honed over more than four decades. All five founding members have played music with one another over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles and alternative rock groups.
Time, trust and close friendship have cultivated an intimate familiarity with each other’s musical nuances, shaping each performance with such precision that even the slightest variation, virtually imperceptible to all but the five musicians sharing the stage, is met with a wink and a nod, and usually an inside joke. Tusk is more than a band; they are a family.
Its skilled professionals are masters of their trade through decades of individual musical study, live performance, creative risk and devotion to the art. Tusk brings to the stage an affection and respect for the Fleetwood Mac experience, an entity that continues to endure over 50 years of musical and cultural evolution.
For more information on the Tusk concert, or on other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
