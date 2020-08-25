ANGOLA — A Lake James 19-year-old is facing a Level 3 felony charge of child molesting for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
Steffon Lee Ring was arraigned Friday. A Level 3 felony carries up to a 16-year prison sentence.
Magistrate Randy Coffey set bond at $2,500. If Ring is able to post bail, he is court ordered to have no contact whatsoever with the alleged victim.
Public defender James Burns was assigned to the case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Ring also answered to allegations that he violated the terms of his pretrial release in a case alleging driving without a license in May 2019. A pretrial conference has been set for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. in Steuben Magistrate Court and bond was set at $50.
The alleged molesting came to Steuben County Sheriff’s Department’s attention when the alleged victim’s family member provided investigators with a recorded conversation, court records say. In it, the victim allegedly recounts a sexual relationship with Ring that occurred from January through May, say court documents.
On June 9, sheriff’s investigators procured the victim’s cell phone and it was forensically checked by an Angola Police Department specialist. While the investigation did not turn up any evidence against Ring, it did result in the arrest of a Coldwater, Michigan man, Joe Robert Hemsoth, 20, earlier this month. Hemsoth is charged with Level 5 felony child solicitation with the same alleged victim.
Ring was arrested in the driving without a license case on July 2 and arraigned on July 6. While he was in jail, Detective Austin Rowlands interviewed him on July 6. Ring allegedly admitted to one incident in which he says he had intercourse with the victim. He said he was intoxicated at the time and expressed regret, say court documents.
