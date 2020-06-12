ANGOLA — A Stroh man wanted for a parole violation in Michigan led Angola police on a vehicle chase down city streets then jumped out of the vehicle he was driving while it was still going down the road.
Estill Adam Perkins, 32, faces a Level 4 felony allegation of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a charge that carries up to a 12-year prison sentence. He is also charged with Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, striking a law enforcement animal and leaving the scene of a crash.
Angola Police Officer Matthew Kling attempted to pull Perkins over Thursday afternoon on North Superior Street, say court documents. Perkins allegedly continued driving, went though an alley then accelerated onto North West Street, smashing through a brick wall. Then, Perkins allegedly bailed out of the driver’s door of the moving vehicle, which went up a guide wire of a utility pole at West and Mill streets.
Perkins fell into some trash cans. Later, investigators report finding a loaded 9mm handgun in the area of the trash cans. A large amount of 9mm ammunition was recovered from the vehicle, say court documents.
There were two other adults and a 3-year-old child in the car. The other adults were not arrested and the child was not related to any of the people in the car, according to court documents. No further information related to the welfare of the child was available on Friday.
Officer Brian Noll’s K9 Zara found Perkins in the 200 block of North Superior Street, and according to court documents Perkins struck the dog. In the process of booking Perkins into jail, it was discovered he was wanted in Michigan on a warrant alleging parole violation from a 2013 conviction of armed robbery.
He was arraigned Friday afternoon and will appear for future hearings in Steuben Superior Court.
