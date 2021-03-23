INDIANAPOLIS — On March 23, 2020, the lives of many Hoosiers came to a standstill as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his stay-at home order to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor said he wanted Hoosiers to “Hunker Down” for two weeks.
That period of time ended up being a lot longer.
A year later, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as things are beginning to look a little more normal around the Hoosier state.
Gov. Holcomb took to the airwaves Tuesday afternoon to recount the past year and all of its challenges while outlining where the state will go from here.
“We didn’t know much back then (about the virus), and we sure weren’t alone,” he said. “Teamwork with state, federal and local partners was critical to help us get through this.”
The governor went on to say it was that teamwork that helped the state to make decisions in the moments. Throughout the pandemic state leaders have relied on data to drive decisions.
The improving data day by day led Gov. Holcomb to announce changes to the current restrictions that are in place. The current state health emergency, which is set to expire March 31, will be extended until the end of April.
Holcomb said current gathering restrictions and occupancy restriction will be extended through April 5 because of the number of out-of-state visitors with the NCAA “March Madness” men’s basketball tournament, which is taking place now in Indianapolis.
On April 6, all decisions on venue capacity and gathering sizes will be left up to local officials and the statewide mask mandate will become a mask advisory. Masks will still be required, however, in all government buildings, COVID testing sites and COVID vaccination sites. Students in grades K-12 at public schools will still be required to wear face coverings through the remainder of the 2021 school year.
Holcomb encouraged Hoosiers to continue to follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing.
“I will continue to wear a mask; it is the right thing to do,” he said. “Those who take the proper precautions will help us to get to the tail end of this pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter if we continue to do this. All of the life delights that I once took for granted are coming back online. It is up to each and every one of us to do our part.”
During Tuesday’s address, Gov. Holcomb said the state is expecting larger shipments of vaccines toward the end of this month and into April. With that, more mass vaccination sites will be set up and a large employer vaccination program will be rolled out.
As of March 31, any Hoosier 16 or older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at one of 500 sites throughout the state. Currently, 970,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 27% of the state’s residents have received their first doses of two-dose regimens.
“Access to vaccines has been a game changer,” Holcomb said.
During the speech, Holcomb thanked those who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic including doctors, nurses, state officials and other frontline workers. He also highlighted some of the positives that came from the pandemic.
The state’s current unemployment rate sits at 4.2%, a sharp decrease from a high of 16.9% during the height of the pandemic. Many industries within the state have grown. The state has seen 31,000 new job commitments made in 2020, which is an all-time record.
“We as a state have come a long way back and we did it together,” he said. “I have never been prouder. Because of the Hoosier spirit itself, Indiana rose to the challenge time and time again. Many of our homegrown companies changed on a dime to make the needed products.”
