ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners voted that the 18% of sewer rate increase from $93.43 to $110.27 at Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District is compliant with Indiana laws, rules and procedures, and that the new rate is just and equitable.
A special rate hearing was held Tuesday in the Steuben Community Center Auditorium in front of a large crowd. The hearing was forced after a successful petition drive was mounted by residents within the district.
Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District attorney Andy Boxberger represented the district in the hearing. He stated that the district adopted a new rate at the board meeting on Feb. 14 to continue to comply with Indiana law.
However, the body started to discuss the rate increase at the end of January, and the rate increase ordinance and the public hearing on it were properly advertised. No public comments were made at the meeting.
After new rates were adopted, the district has sent a notice to all its customers advising them on their rights to appeal.
Boxberger then addressed some concerns mentioned by the petitioners. He said that the company is being transparent in their expenditures and the increased expenses are caused by the increased operational expenses, debt obligations, and a new challenging project.
Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District financial advisor Steve Brock said that he calculated the increased rate based on the bond obligations of $43 million that go toward covering debt service in compliance with Indiana law.
“Any rate increased to less than 18% would reduce the debt coverage ratio of less than 1.25 and put the Steuben Lakes Waste District in violation,” said Brock.
The district engineer Steve Henschen said that the project they need to implement now has been on the district’s radar since 2012. The project aims to address the cluster systems that were installed in the area when the district was created in the 1970s-1980s.
With transferring to the full collection system in the beginning of 2000s, and the cluster systems were partially eliminated, however two cluster systems still exist and have passed their 30 years of useful life of 20-25 years.
In 2012 the failures and pipe plugging were already identified, and the district made repairs. However, said Henschen, it is only a matter of time before the older flustered system starts failing again.
In addition, said Henschen, the district took over another privately owned collection system that serviced the North Snow Bay area on Snow Lake and pipelined the waste to Fremont.
The problem with that system is that it is not only old and in bad condition, but the line locations are unknown and thus the district cannot check on it, and the sewage can potentially erupt onto the ground.
After the commissioners listened to the district presentation, they proceeded with the public comment section that was opened by Mark Blue. Blue stated that the proposed rates were inequitable and that increased sewer rates would have a negative impact on housing affordability in the community.
Blue said that the rate development process at Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District was flawed as it was based on calculating how much the entity needed, and not on how it affected the rate payers, while for them sewer debts might mean losing their housing on tax sales.
“That’s what I call equitable greed,” said Blue.
Charles Clark mentioned the requirement of the petitioners to get rid of the ineffective bureaucrats in the relevant boards that did not manage to cut out costs and find better ways of addressing the challenges.
“You’re allowing those people to take, take and take,” said Clark. “You’ve got to make a change.”
Cheri King suggested that the community should hire an attorney and conduct a proper investigation on the district activities. Other concerns mentioned in the hearing were related to alleged inefficient financial management, lack of transparency, inadequate communication from the district and a 5% rate increase in the previous year.
Some of the petitioners reminded that in the past the district has already been forced to allow the public to speak at their meetings, and that at present, enforcement of due practices might solve the issue as well.
“If you put enough pressure on the right people, change will happen,” said Clark. “There’s gotta be a line on the sand that can’t be crossed.”
In total about 15 to 20 people spoke in support of the petition. In their rebuttal the district mentioned that their meetings are broadcasted, and that they are following all the relevant procedures.
The commissioners broke the issue into two parts if the district is in compliance with all the laws and regulations regarding rate increase, and if the new rate is just and equitable. Quickly resolving the first question in favor of the district the commissioners pondered over determining whether the new rate was just and equitable.
Finally, the commissioners reasoned that the new rate is lower than what it could have been under the circumstances.
