ANGOLA — Filing for the November general election school board races has been extremely slow this election cycle.
Filing closes on Friday at noon for races that will be put before voters on Nov. 3. Candidates file for the election in the Steuben County Clerk’s office in the Steuben County Courthouse at 55 S. Public Square.
“It’s not unusual for people to come in at the end (and file),” said Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan. “We’ll see what happens.”
Still, if no one files for a particular seat, no name will be on the ballot. Then in January it will be up to the particular school board to fill the seat. That occurred in the 2018 election with two seats at Fremont Community Schools.
There are 12 seats up for election in the four school districts. So far, there are five seats with candidates and six candidates total (one race is contested).
Here are the seats up for election this year, their current office holders and the names of candidates who may have filed their candidacies:
Fremont Community Schools
District 1 — Two seats currently held by Laura McLatcher and Marty McNeal. No one has filed.
District 2 — One seat, currently held by Jena Stuckey. Stuckey has filed for reelection.
Hamilton Community Schools
District 2 — One seat held by Jamy Merritt. No one has filed.
At-large — Seat held by Jeremy Hill. No one has filed.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
District 1 — Seat held by Case Gilbert. Mark Ridenour, a former MSD administrator, has filed.
District 2 — Seat held by Marilyn Hill. No one has filed.
District 3 — Seat held by Leann Boots. Tony Culver, a former Republican Party chairman, has filed.
At-large — Currently held by Cory Archbold. Archbold, the board president, has filed for reelection.
Prairie Heights Community Schools
Springfield Township — Seat held by Mike Howe. No one has filed.
Salem Township — Seat held by James Courtright. Jill A. Engle-Walworth has filed her candidacy as has Heather Culler.
Jackson Township — Seat held by Bob Ledgerwood. No one has filed.
The school races will share the ballot with contests on the county, state and federal level, including that for president of the United States. The Republican Party will also be electing precinct committeemen this election.
