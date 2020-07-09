ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly passing four fake $50 bills at an Angola convenience store.
Zachary D. Lokey, 19, is charged with four Level 6 felony counts of counterfeiting. A Level 6 felony is punishable by up to 2 1/2 years in jail.
Lokey’s face, captured by the store’s video cameras the night of June 15, was familiar to Angola Police Detective Darrin Troyer from previous encounters, says Troyer’s report, filed with the probable cause affidavit.
According to court documents, Lokey can be seen handing the cashier a bill in exchange for a pack of cigarettes. He allegedly re-entered the store later and asked for smaller change for several more $50 bills. In the video, the report says, the cashier appears to notice that the bills are fake and marks them.
The police were notified the next day about the alleged crime. The case was filed Wednesday in Steuben Superior Court. Bail was initially set at $5,000.
Lokey was arraigned by Steuben Magistrate Randy Coffey Thursday afternoon.
