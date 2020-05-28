ANGOLA — In a somewhat rare challenge to an incumbent Republican in Steuben County government, Jim Crowl, a veteran commissioner, is being challenged by Ken Shelton, a county councilman.
They are running for the Middle District seat, though all Steuben County Republican primary voters are eligible to cast ballots in the race.
The same holds true for the South District race, where Wil Howard, also a county councilman, is running unopposed. Commissioner Ron Smith is hanging up his hat after numerous years on the County Council and the Board of Commissioners.
Jim Crowl
Jim Crowl is running for his fifth term in office as a member of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Crowl is a veteran of local government, having first served as Scott Township Trustee from 1983-1997. He then landed on the Steuben County Council, where he served from 1998-2004. He was elected to the Middle District seat on the Commissioners, following county government veteran Rod Wells.
Crowl said his feelings about Steuben County has always driven his desire to serve.
“I care deeply about the future of Steuben County, its planned growth and in maintaining its quality of life. I want to continue to provide leadership to insure a healthy balance between the two,” he said.
He has been a member of the Board of Commissioners since Day 1 when Steuben County received Major Moves funding from the state in 2006 from the lease of the Indiana Toll Road. There’s about $5.1 million left in the fund out of the original $40 million.
Here’s how Crowl feels the remaining money should be managed: “Every proposal for use of these funds needs to be evaluated on its own merit, and, as a rule, I support using this money in the form of additional low interest loans to qualified borrowers. Loaning Major Moves funds has been very successful and all loans that have been made are being repaid according to loan terms or paid off in advance. This loan policy insures continued funds availability for future use.”
Crowl lists renovation of the current Steuben County Courthouse and an addition to provide more space for the courts and related departments as a top priority.
“The construction and renovation of the Steuben County Courthouse is a top priority of mine. The existing structure has served us well but we have outgrown it. I look forward to expanding the facility to meet our needs while maintaining its historic charm,” he said.
Other key issues include the county’s road system and drainage.
“Our roads are the lifeblood of Steuben County and very important to me. Increased traffic and seasonal temperature changes take heavy tolls on them. It is very important that we continue our increased efforts to improve and maintain the roadway infrastructure. Because of my background and direct experience in excavation and drainage, I am able to work very closely with highway department personnel and appreciate the challenges they face,” he said. “By serving on the Plan Commission, I am well aware that surface water drainage has been an ongoing problem particularly in our lake and residential areas as we continue to build and grow. A coordinated effort by the building and highway departments, County Surveyor and the Plan Commission is now underway to address these issues and I intend to make drainage resolution a priority as well.”
He said he plans to remain available to the public when they need to talk with a commissioner.
“I will continue to make myself available to the general public, other county officials, county department managers and the media on an ongoing basis,” he said. “I encourage all to contact me with questions and issues they feel require my attention.
Crowl is a graduate of Hamilton High School and he attended Tri-State College (now Trine). He and his wife of 41 years, Connie (Fulton) have three adult children and three grandchildren. He is the president and owner of Crowl Earthwork & Construction Inc. and vice president and co-owner of Angola Sports Center Inc.
Ken Shelton
Ken Shelton is hoping to make the jump from the Steuben County Council to the Board of Commissioners on a theme that it’s time for change.
Shelton has served on the county council since 2014, so he’s no stranger to county government. He represents District 2, which is not up for election this cycle, so even if he loses in the primary he will still hold an office.
In addition, he’s been a delegate to the Indiana state Republican Convention twice, in 2016 and 2018, and is on the ballot for that slot again this year. He has also served as Republican precinct chairman since 2012.
In response to a questionnaire from The Herald Republican, Shelton laid out why he wants to unseat an incumbent Republican in office.
“It is time for fresh ideas in Steuben County. I am pro-economic development, pro-family and an experienced public servant,” he said. “My experience on the County Council has prepared me to hit the ground running as your county commissioner. I will use my proven leadership skills in both my personal, professional, and political life to make Steuben County a better place to live for all of us.”
Shelton wants to attract new business to the area and retain local high school and college graduates in the community.
“Economic development means working together to entice new industry and business to our county. It also means cultivating the businesses we have and helping them reach their full potential. The key to our success is working together with fresh ideas,” he said. “We need to work together to find avenues to retain our high school/college students in Steuben County by offering them better paying jobs, affordable housing, and daycare along with our great recreational activities they can enjoy.”
In a related matter, when asked about how he would manage the remaining Major Moves money (about $5.1 million out of the original $40 million), Shelton said, “We must be patient and frugal in the disbursement of these funds to insure they are used for projects that are of the greatest benefit to all residents. We don’t know what the future holds, but it’s important to leverage our resources to maximize the benefits to our citizens.”
When asked about what goals he had if elected, Shelton listed the following:
• To work with all areas of our county to bring unity and growth through collaboration
• To be visible, accessible, and available to all residents, employees, and government entities
• To listen to the concerns of my constituents and be responsive to their needs.
• To be fiscally responsible and transparent.
• To always be mindful that I serve ALL residents of Steuben County.
• To take Steuben County forward by utilizing the many resources we already have.
When asked how he would ensure transparency in government, Shelton said, “To be visible and available to answer any questions or concerns that residents may have. In addition, I will post our activities on social media and communicate regularly with commercial media on the commissioner’s activities.
He also said he would be available to the public at all times, not just during election season.
Shelton is a graduate of Angola High School and Tri-State University (now Trine). He has been married to his wife, Karen, for 32 years. They share four children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He is a veteran of the Indiana State Police and also worked at Coachmen Industries. He is the owner of KLS Associates/Shelton Investigations.
