Two people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers.
• Amanda L. Boyer, 34, of the 200 block of South C.R. 100W, LaGrange, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a warrant alleging felony fugitive.
• Scott A. Robeck, 28, of the 700 block of Regency Court, arrested at the Marsh Lake Public Access Site on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.