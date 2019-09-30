ANGOLA — Trine University will celebrate its annual Homecoming and Family Weekend this weekend, Friday through Sunday.
Many events are open to the community, and area residents are invited to participate.
The university’s annual Thunder 5-kilometer Walk/Run starts at 8:15 a.m. Saturday under the Ryan Skywalk. The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt, race bib, race day packet, water and refreshments. Early registration begins at 7:30 a.m., or register in advance at trine.edu/homecoming. The registration table also will collect donations for Be The Match® and offer the opportunity to sign up for the organization’s bone marrow registry.
Children of all ages will find free entertainment in the Thunder Zone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lawn by Zollner Athletic Stadium. Activities include large inflatables, a caricature artist, food trucks and DJ music.
Also beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday is the Tour de Trine tricycle race, weather permitting. All are invited to watch and cheer along Thunder Drive as teams of current Trine University students compete in the annual event.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trine University’s schools and departments will present the first Academic Tailgate in the parking lot of the Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering. In addition to Trine faculty and staff, the area will feature a tent sponsored by the university’s Parent and Family Association.
The Thunder football team takes on conference favorite Hope, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will include recognition of 25 years of Trine University football. During halftime, enjoy a performance from the Sound of Thunder and High Voltage Dance Team. Tickets are $7 general admission, $3 for senior citizens and children under 18.
Tickets remain for a concert by legendary pop, gospel and R&B artist Dionne Warwick in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at trine.edu/furth.
For a complete list of Trine University Homecoming and Family Weekend events, visit trine.edu/homecoming.
