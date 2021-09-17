PLEASANT LAKE — Police had to use non-lethal measures to stop a man from stabbing and cutting himself in an incident that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Friday outside a business in the 4800 block of Old U.S. 27, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Police were called after people saw the man outside the business, standing with a knife pressed up against his body, possibly contemplating harming himself.
When Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, followed by other law enforcement personnel, the man began cutting and stabbing himself in the upper body and head, police said.
The man, whom police would later learn was missing and possibly endangered out of Kent County, Michigan, was given several loud verbal commands to drop the knife but he refused.
Police used a combination of a bean bag round fired from a 12-guage shotgun followed by hits from a stun gun. Initially the man refused to drop the knife but became distracted long enough that officers were able to physically overcome him and take away the knife.
The man, who police have not identified, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service for treatment of the self-inflicted stab wounds and lacerations.
No other injuries were reported and no criminal charges are expected to be filed. None of the officers on the scene were injured.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Hamilton Police and the Indiana State Police.
