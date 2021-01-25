GREENFIELD MILLS — An early Sunday morning fire roused a family from its sleep and caused significant damage on the east end of LaGrange County.
Orland Volunteer Firefighters were summoned to the fire, which broke out shortly before 1 a.m. at the structure owned by Chris and Brittany Johnson in the 7400 block of North LaGrange C.R. 1050E near the county line with Steuben.
The fire was "well involved" when firefighters arrived on the scene, a news release said.
Initially 9-1-1 in LaGrange County dispatched Orland, as well as firefighters from Howe Fire Department. Additional assistance was requested from Fremont and Mongo fire departments in Indiana and the Bronson, Michigan, fire department.
Orland Fire Chief Brooke Norton said her department had a good knock down on the fire and that it was being called accidental in nature.
She said the family had been awakened by the sound of a window breaking and that the homeowner advised he was going to try to put the fire out but that the garden hose was frozen.
Firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours.
There were no injuries to the residents or any of the firefighters on scene.
Damages were estimated in the $150,000 range.
