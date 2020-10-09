Police arrest three people Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• David A. Detrick, 42, of the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive, Fairborn, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Russell B. Toon, 40, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on C.R. 450W, south of S.R. 120, on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a fugitive warrant.
• Sue E. Wood, 41, of the 100 block of Heathcliff Drive, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
