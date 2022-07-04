ANGOLA — A small crowd of all ages gathered Sunday at the Steuben County Courthouse in downtown Angola to protest the overturning of Roe versus Wade.
From children to seniors, the protestors came out to listen to the speakers and show their disdain for the ruling, which said it should be left to the states to decide what restrictions there should be on the procedure.
Many were holding signs that read “we won’t go back.” The sign was held up by many older residents attending; they vocalized how much work they put in years ago to get the passing of Roe versus Wade
Mike Travis, Indiana House candidate, spoke at the rally and showed his support to the women and men out there protesting.
“We’re not talking about this lightly today. This is a difficult issue to deal with and it’s an issue I wish we didn’t have to deal with at all. To be honest, we shouldn’t have to,” said Travis, an Angola resident who is running on the Democratic ticket to try to unseat Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, in the House District 51 seat. “Anyone who’s had to think about whether to have an abortion or not, I think truly understanding the enormity of that decision is not a simple thing but the medical reality is that there are times when women are going to need an abortion for all kinds of reasons.”
Zent along with the rest of the Indiana Legislature will be returning to Indianapolis for a special session on July 25 and the abortion question is expected to be tackled.
It is expected the Indiana lawmakers will take some sort of action to restrict abortion on the state level, but to what extent is not known. Zent said he favors legislation that would allow abortion to protect the lives of mothers and in cases of rape or incest.
The protest was organized by Susan Kipfer Catterall and William Catterall, who are Democratic precinct committee chairs. They organized the event to give a voice to the people of Steuben County and those who want to show local support to women’s rights.
Travis also spoke about the necessity of abortion and what abortion is like in Indiana.
“The national average I saw was about 5.5 per 1,000 pregnancies in Indiana per year. And most of those were early eight weeks, before eight weeks, and chosen by whites, unmarried women who have already had at least one child.” said Travis.
