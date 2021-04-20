ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. is looking for area residents who are eager to learn the skills they need to secure a job in manufacturing.
Not only that, the Angola-area workforce development organization has partnered with 14 local companies to provide paid training to a select number of highly-motivated individuals in order to help them jumpstart their careers.
Beginning June 1, SCEDC is launching its inaugural Steuben County Manufacturing Academy, which will be held at its 907 S. Wayne St. campus. The 12-week academy will consist of a mixture of classroom learning and technical skills training that will prepare participants for entry level manufacturing jobs.
People can apply on SCEDC's website, steubenedc.org. Applications can be found under the "Workforce Development" tab by clicking on "Manufacturing Academy." As part of the application, individuals will be asked to select one of the 14 companies they are interested in working with.
Only 12 applicants will be admitted into the first cohort, which is restricted to adults. There will be a separate Manufacturing Academy for current junior and senior high school students that will begin when school starts up again in August.
Classes taught by Ivy Tech Community College educators will be held three evenings per week, from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Participants will earn $120 per week, or $10 per hour for attending the Academy, paid by the local sponsorship partners.
Those who complete the 12-week session will earn a Certified Production Technician certificate through Ivy Tech, which includes seven academic hours that can be applied towards a degree program.
But the ultimate goal is for program finishers to negotiate employment with one of the companies that have signed on as local sponsorship partners, all of which have job openings that need filled.
"There's nothing like this happening in this part of the state," said Mike Landram, SCEDC's director of workforce development. "It's happening in some other parts of the state or is getting started, but it's new here. And we hope what happens here is that this helps take care of our largest industry sector."
The Steuben County Manufacturing Academy is part of an effort to address a skilled-worker gap in the local manufacturing industry, which is saddled with an aging workforce and having trouble attracting new talent.
In Indiana, manufacturing makes up around 28% of economic activity statewide. In Steuben County, it's significantly higher, approaching 35%.
Paired with a population that's around 7 years older, on average, than the state mean and the challenge local companies are facing in filling positions becomes compounded.
"The lack of qualified applicants coming in the door is a significant issue," Landram said.
Just this Monday, at an Angola City Council meeting, representatives from three local manufacturing companies, Angola Wire Products, Indiana Marine Products and Univertical, told council members they are having extreme difficulty in hiring enough employees.
"We could hire 40 people right now," the IMP representative said. "That's how busy things are."
A similar scenario played out in last week's meeting of the Steuben County Council.
Landram says the ideal applicants for the upcoming Manufacturing Academy are high school graduates or early-career individuals who feel they are ready for professional growth but aren't being challenged at their current job, or who are looking to make a career change to a field where their skills and talents are appreciated.
The SCEDC received grants from the Don Woods Foundation (formerly the 80/20 Foundation) and the Dekko Foundation in order to fund the program, in addition to the financial commitments made by the local partners.
So far, local partners include Brightmark, Cardinal IG, D.A.S. Services, Eva-Lution, Indiana Marine Products, Koester Metals, Miller Poultry, Rieke, RR Donnelley, Special Cutting Tools, Triton Metal Products, Univertical, Vestil Manufacturing and Western Consolidated Technologies.
Landram says if the June pilot session goes well SCEDC will consider scaling up how many participants it admits per cohort if there is a demand. He also said the program could be replicated with other industries, including healthcare, if there was an interest among local employers.
