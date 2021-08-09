WASHINGTON — After first helping to get a proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan to the Senate floor, Indiana Sen. Todd Young has now changed course and says he will vote against the package.
Young cited concerns over a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the package and how it will be paid for.
The infrastructure package appears at this time to have enough Republican support to survive a vote in the Senate even without Young, with final votes on the bill expected early this week.
Young had originally been one of 18 GOP Senators to vote to move the bill forward to debate, part of a bipartisan group that helped get over a 60-vote filibuster hurdle that could have stopped the package at the door.
Last week, the Congressional Budget Office ran a financial impact study of the bill as proposed, concluded it would increase deficits approximately $256 billion over the next decade.
While proponents have claimed the bill could be paid for in full by shuffling around already available money, the CBO tally came up short.
That was a trigger for Young, who has now backed away from the bill.
“As I’ve said many times, while I’m eager for a bill that makes these investments, I’m also committed to doing so in a fiscally responsible way. Having reviewed the Congressional Budget Office’s ... estimated fiscal impact of this legislation as currently constructed, and frankly still not being comfortable with a number of the Democratic priorities contained in this version, I will vote ‘no,'" Young said in a statement.
“As many of you know, I have concerns with the way CBO scores legislation and, even in this case, I don’t agree exactly with their scoring analysis. Nonetheless, I’m not yet comfortable with the current pay-fors in this legislation nor am I comfortable with Speaker Pelosi’s continued insistence on tying passage of this bill to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reckless tax-and-spend budget proposal," he said.
Even with Young stepping back from his initial support, his statement hinted that he expects the infrastructure package to still pass and that he will continue working with the bipartisan group to tweak the package.
"Once this legislation passes the Senate, it will move next to the House of Representatives, where changes are all but certain. I intend to do what Hoosiers expect me to do, which is to continue working with my colleagues to improve this bill in hopes that the final product will be one I can support, because I sincerely believe we must address our nation’s infrastructure needs," Young said.
Indiana's other senator, Republican Mike Braun, has not supported the package at any step of the way, citing deficits and national debt as his opposition to any new spending.
