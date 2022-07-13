ANGOLA — Steuben County welcomed the cyclists from Cops Cycling for Survivors on Wednesday.
Riding into downtown from Auburn, the group completed the third day of their journey on the road.
As is typical, the officers on the ride headed along Old U.S. 27 into Angola, then traveled along South Wayne Street to the Public Square, where they rounded the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument. From there the riders headed west toward Trine University where they were to enjoy rest, a shower, dinner and a good night’s sleep.
The riders head west out of town this morning as they head for LaGrange County and points west on their journey that will take them to South Bend for another night’s rest.
Since 2012, Cops Cycling for Survivors have completed 13-day long rides throughout Indiana. Aiming to raise awareness for police officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty, the group begins in Indianapolis and ends at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Coming from Bluffton, Angola has traditionally been one of the stops to house the cyclists overnight.
More information can be found at copscycling4survivors.org.
