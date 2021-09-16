LAKE JAMES — If all works as planned, there will be two versions of this year's featured plane at the Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association Splash In at Pokagon State Park.
Rick Kaskel, Evansville, will at the least be bringing one Seabee to the Splash In, which is Sunday.
"He is planning on bringing two Seabees, if it works out," said Randy Strebig, president of the Pilots Association and organizer of the event.
The annual event that's held on the first basin of Lake James where planes park on shore and on the lawn at Potawatomi Inn has public events on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
That's when people can expect to see planes arrive from throughout the Midwest. And with spectacular weather forecast for many states surrounding and including Indiana, upward of 30 planes might be on hand this year.
"I'm going to go out on a limb and say 24 to 30 (planes) is what we're going to see if the weather holds out," Strebig said. "The whole Midwest is going to have this big sun ball over it so it should be really nice."
With favorable weather in the forecast, Strebig is expecting a large crowd both on land and coming by the water.
"I think the lawn is going to be packed and the shore line is going to be packed," Strebig said.
As far as the visiting public is concerned, Strebig is expecting much boat traffic. As always, a lane will be maintained for take off and landing by the plane. People are asked to respect that lane, which is monitored by patrol boats.
"Every bit of help we can get from the public to maintain that landing lane," Strebig said, "it's going to add to the pilots' safety for the day."
In 2020, the Splash In was one of those rare events that did not get canceled, but safety rules were in place. This year, it is recommended that if people are not vaccinated, they wear masks. Strebig said there also will be sanitation stations set up.
The one treat that was missing last year were drawings for free rides in some of the planes. This year, the 19th for the event, there will be three ride drawings, based on pilot availability. The rides will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Masks might be required in order to fly.
There won't be afternoon rides. The event wraps up around 4 p.m., though some pilots tend to linger around later than that.
The featured plane, the Seabee, was originally developed as a novelty aircraft known as an air car. With ownership changes of the manufacturer, it eventually drew the attraction of the U.S. military, even though it was developed for civilian use originally. The military had intended to use the aircraft for search and rescue missions. Production was from 1943 to 1947, with the last Seabee being sold by Republic in 1948.
After thousands of the planes were built and sold for civilian use, there were about 250 remaining as of the mid 2000s. While some are used as air taxis, most are privately owned for non-commercial use.
