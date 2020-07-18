ANGOLA — Bailey Burlingame exhibited the overall grand champion market hog in the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair, the results of which were released Saturday.
Saturday of the Steuben County 4-H Fair typically begins with the swine show, and the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair was no different.
Competitors submitted videos for their respective classes and were judged virtually.
Swine results are as follows:
Swine Barrows
• Bailey Burlingame, Overall Grand Champion
• Hunter Hamlin, Overall Reserve Grand Champion
• Camden Hall, Honor
• Macy Oberlin, Honor
• Aubri Pica, Honor
Swine Breeding Gilts
• Bailey Burlingame, Grand Champion, Reserve Champion
• Camden Hall, Reserve Grand Champion
• Hayden Gardner, Champion
• Hunter Hamlin, Champion
• Dylan Oberlin, Champion
Swine Gilts
• Kennedy Kugler, Grand Champion
• Bailey Burlingame, Reserve Grand Champion
• Whitney Calderwood, Honor
• Jaylynn Quaderer, Honor
Swine Showmanship
• Jacob Foster, Champion
• Kendallyn Pica, Champion
• Zakeri Pica, Champion
• Aubri Pica, Participation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.