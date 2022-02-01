Police arrest five people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 29, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Justin A. Kelley, 36, of the 500 block of Jackson Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Michael P. Stratton, 29, of the 1400 block of Wearling Road, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Vincente A. Valdez, 54, of the 4000 block of C.R. 6, Tiffin, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 38, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
