Police arrest nine people Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Edgar S. Alvarez Jr., 28, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 400N, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of battery.
• Ruben M. Banuelos, 40, of the 1000 block of Hancock Street, South Bend, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Anthony P. Butchbaker, 30, of the 200 block of Debrah Drive, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Cole J. Delorey, 22, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Kelsei R. Haire, 32, of the 7000 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Elizabeth E. Keith, 18, of the 7000 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Teesha R. Kern, 27, of the 4000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Brian J. Middleton, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 375 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the sheriff’s department on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Bryan W. Schmidt, 27, of the 700 block of Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 100 block of East Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of paraphernalia.
