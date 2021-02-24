ANGOLA — A digital billboard located in Angola, just minutes south of the Michigan border, is drawing national attention for satirically proclaiming Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the 2020 "Indiana Businessperson of the Year."
The creator of the message is Steve Swick, owner of Angola-based Swick Broadcasting Co., which has radio stations in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio and owns the 14-foot by 48-foot high-definition digital billboard located along Interstate 69, north of Exit 350 in Angola, which displays the message poking fun at the Democratic governor.
The digital billboard features several other messages critical of Whitmer's management of the coronavirus, including a sign which says the "Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders to a free-to-roam state."
Swick refused an interview with The Herald Republican, but said in an email that his reasoning for the political jabs at Whitmer was because "her policies severely impacted families or all but destroyed Michigan business, restaurants having permanently closed 3,000 and job losses well over 200,000."
"Indiana retail commerce have greatly benefited from her overreaching policies here on the border and Michiganders have been flooding over to have a sense of normalcy," said the email from Swick, who's formerly from Michigan.
Swick told the online news website MLive the billboard displays weren't meant to be an attack on Michigan residents, but a way to bring awareness to passing motorists about an issue he's passionate about.
“I’m not anti-Michigan at all, but I certainly feel for the people of Michigan, business owners and operators," he told the website.
Swick's billboard has garnered widespread media attention, and the Angola businessman even made an appearance on Fox Network's conservative morning news program Fox & Friends to explain the gag.
"Prior to 2008, I've been a lifelong Michigander. I still have businesses in Michigan ... so I'm very aware of how these policies and restrictions have decimated the small business industry," he said on the program.
However, Whitmer's office dismissed the billboard's message, saying in a statement that the "results speak for themselves," and referenced a University of Michigan study that claims that about 2,000 lives were saved by the closure of Michigan businesses between November and February.
Michigan was one of the first states to get hit hard by the coronavirus last spring. When Whitmer issued her first statewide stay-at-home order on March 23, 2020, the state ranked sixth in the nation for number of coronavirus cases — having gone from 0 to 1,000 COVID-19 infections in a 13-day span immediately preceding her announcement.
Now, Michigan currently ranks 46th among the 50 states in new coronavirus cases, based on a seven-day average of new cases per capita, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID tracker. Only Maine, Oregon, Missouri and Hawaii rank lower.
Indiana, meanwhile, ranks 34th overall, and also trails Michigan in total vaccine doses administered per capita to date, the CDC said.
A message was sent to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office seeking comment on the fictitious award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.