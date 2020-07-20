ANGOLA — Katie Ridenour of the Fremont Ready, Willing and Able 4-H Club came out on top of the started calf show for the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair with her grand champion calf.
Ridenour's second calf received a blue ribbon.
Reserve grand champion calf was shown by Xavier Brock of the Flint Arrows 4-H Club.
The started calf show was the first of several livestock shows to have its virtual video go live Monday at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
Other started calf results are as follows:
• Eliana Anthonysamy, Champion
• Cade Bachelor, Reserve Champion
• Ava Boots, Champion
• Olivia Boots, Reserve Champion
• Elizabeth Curey, Champion
• Ransom Curey, Reserve Champion
• Kaneil Anthonysamy, Blue
• Caylee Bachelor, Blue
• Natalie Booth, Blue
• Alayna Boots, Blue
• Ava Budak, Blue, Blue
• Isabellah Butler, Blue
• Cassidy Close, Blue
• Emma Close, Blue
• Kiersen Crowl, Blue
• Camden Hall, Blue
• Ronan Hall, Blue, Blue
• Chandell Osborn, Blue
• Dakota Osborn, Blue
• Addison Shough, Blue
• Karlie Williams, Blue
