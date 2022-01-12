Thursday, Jan. 13
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, executive board, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District board, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m. Special meeting.
Friday, Jan. 14
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6 p.m. Special meeting.
Monday, Jan. 17
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage Board meets at 2 p.m. Board of Finance, 8:45 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, Multipurpose Room, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, Trustee’s Office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Steuben County Commissioners, Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
