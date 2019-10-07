ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Foundation today announced it is rescheduling the annual Cameron Benefit Ball for summer 2020, a Cameron news release said.
The event, typically held the first Saturday in December, is one of the hospital’s larger fundraisers that supports the organization. The ball started in December 1985, the brainchild of business leader and philanthropist Sheri Trine of Lake James.
“It has been a tremendous year for the hospital,” said Connie McCahill. “So tremendous, that we wanted to take some more time to create an event that is bigger and better for our guests. We hope to keep tradition alive, but with new twists.”
The new event date has yet to be announced, and more information is still to come, the news release said.
To learn more about Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Foundation, please visit cameronmch.com or our Facebook page @CameronHospital.
