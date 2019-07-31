ANGOLA — AccuWeather is calling for a possible early fall chill for parts of the Midwest, the company announced Wednesday.
The National Weather Service isn't calling for quite as dramatic a forecast.
After warmth lingers into September across the central and northern Plains and the Midwest, a surge of cold air will arrive in late September or October, said a fall weather forecast issued by AccuWeather, which provides weather information for this newspaper and KPCNews.com.
Cold snaps, with the possibility for an early frost and freeze, are a concern into the middle of the season, AccuWeather Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said
“An early frost area to watch is probably Kansas, Nebraska and northwestern Missouri,” Pastelok said.
However, the transition will be more dramatic father north.
Pastelok added, “Farther north, we’re talking a transition that could go from rather mild weather to some snow lying on the ground by mid-season.”
The National Weather Service is calling for normal temperatures and precipitation for August through October in its three-month forecast issued July 18.
