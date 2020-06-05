ANGOLA — An Angola man convicted of murder in 2013 will be in Steuben Superior Court in September for a hearing on his request for post-conviction relief.
Zao Garth Burrell, 31, is being held in Indiana State Prison, Michigan City, serving a 105-year sentence.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee sentenced Burrell to 65 years for shooting and killing 40-year-old Brent Dombroski in rural Angola on June 3, 2012. Burrell received an additional 40 years for the attempted murder of a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy during a two-state chase that followed the murder, and a consecutive year for the misdemeanor gun charge.
Burrell is seeking post-conviction relief, claiming his court-appointed attorney Linda Wagoner was not effective in representing him during his trial. It lasted an entire week, with the jury delivering its guilty verdict on a Saturday morning.
On Jan. 2, the Indiana Court of Appeals published its opinion that Burrell is entitled to a hearing on his petition for post-conviction relief, which had previously been denied by Fee.
Burrell has had a variety of high-profile attorneys involved in the case. In February, Fort Wayne attorney Don Swanson withdrew and the Indiana Office of the Public Defender was reassigned.
In response to a letter sent to the court by Burrell, Fee confirmed on June 1 that the public defender had again been removed from the case. Currently copied in court correspondence is Stephen Owens, who retired last year from his position as Public Defender of Indiana. The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Owens to the position in June 2011. He retired in December and is now listed in the Indiana legal directory as an Indianapolis attorney.
In the analysis of its opinion, the Court of Appeals said Steuben Superior Court allowed briefings to replace a hearing and that Burrell was entitled to a hearing on post-conviction relief.
An evidentiary hearing will be held on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in Steuben Superior Court. Burrell will be transported from prison to attend.
Burrell was not present at Friday's hearing. It was a short meeting confirming Burrell's attorney and setting the evidentiary hearing.
