FREMONT — Head Start in Steuben and LaGrange counties is accepting applications for fall enrollment for children ages 3-5.m.
Children must be age 3-5 by Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to enroll.
Head Start centers are located in Angola, Fremont and LaGrange.
Program options include five days a week and up to six hours a day.
For an application and more information about the program call 495-4775 or 800-551-9819.
