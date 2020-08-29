ANGOLA — Last year alone, nearly 5,600 Native American women were reported missing, according to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
Shirley Brauker, a local Native American artist, won an award recently for the top pottery at the Santa Fe Indian Art Market in New Mexico. The pot, “Missing Sisters,” revolves around the theme of abducted Native American females.
“People need to know about this somehow,” Brauker said. Figures of Native American women circle the base of the pot and behind them, lighter, faceless figures loom — the ghosts of those lost.
At the top of the pot, Brauker created flowers using her signature cut-out style. Some of the flowers resemble hands, Brauker said, and were painted red.
“It refers to the struggle indigenous women face today,” Brauker said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports murder as the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women. For many years, reports of missing and murdered indigenous women have been a topic of concern, to the point that in November President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a federal task force to explore what he termed a crisis of violence.
Attorney General William Barr pledged $1.5 million to hire missing-persons coordinators in U.S. attorney’s offices that handle large caseloads in Native American areas, including Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma, and to establish better protocols for handling such cases. For years, activists and state officials have acknowledged an inability of tribal officials and local law enforcement to work together to solve them, said a Jan. 31 article in the Los Angeles Times.
Brauker, a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, said the problem is also pronounced in Michigan and Canada, where the St. Lawrence Seaway connects human traffickers with Chicago and foreign markets.
For the past 20 years, Brauker, who lives just over the state line in Michigan, has entered the Santa Fe Indian Art Market, attended by around 150,000 people. This year, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled but those wishing to enter the art contest could do so virtually in its 99th year.
During an online ceremony Aug. 15, Brauker learned she won best of classification in pottery. She applied in three mediums: pottery, diversified art and ledger art, a piece also titled “Missing and Murdered.” The drawing on an antique ledger sheet shows Native American women with their backs to the viewer wearing red. It signifies “nobody is talking about this,” said Brauker.
Her best-of-classification pot also won in a new category called “Solidarity of Our Current Times.”
Along with the woodland floral designs interspersed with red hands and the indigenous female figures, Brauker incorporated moccasin tops hanging around the rim and footprints along the bottom of the pot.
“There’s all kinds of hidden meanings in this,” Brauker said.
Through Monday, “Missing Sisters” is for sale on the Santa Fe Indian Art Market web site, which features a link to an associated web site that provides details about Brauker and numerous photographs of her art. The personal web page, designed by Brauker herself, will remain active for the coming year.
