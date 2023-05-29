FREMONT — In a rather somber talk at the Fremont American Legion, former 4th District Commander Jim Tempe of Angola spoke of the costs of war and how there was no price too high to be paid for veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
Tempe said people who have chosen to serve their country come from all walks of life, from all races and creeds.
“One common characteristic is they all took an oath to die for America if they’re called upon. We can assure the memories of these heroes and their sacrifices are not in vain because I’m sure that future generations understand the importance of service, sacrifice and honor. We can assure for our own community that our country remains strong, green and prosperous,” Tempe said.
The service at the Legion Post on South Wayne Street saw the annual parade take a detour just like all traffic has the past two highway construction seasons.
Because of the construction on Wayne Street, S.R. 827, the parade got a couple blocks longer this year. Instead of turning south on Wayne, the parade continued on to the east, to Pleasant Street before turning in and connecting with the Legion on its northeast corner.
That short detour and the road being torn up didn’t seem to harm attendance as the entire Legion hall was almost filled to capacity.
They came to hear Tempe and others talk about sacrifice to the country and even some
“When politicians debate the cost of various veterans benefits, we should remember the price already paid not just by our fallen heroes, but the veterans and family members,” Tempe said. “This, ladies and gentlemen, is a true cost of war. The men and women who die for our freedom represent the diverse patchwork that is United States of America. ... In short, they look like any one of us.”
Tempe said it was important to honor and remember those who served and are serving.
“We are dedicated to preserving the memory of our fallen heroes and declare any gratitude and support for their families. Let us take this time, remember and honor the men and women who have given their lives in this great country. Let us reflect on your courage, your sacrifice and your dedication to a cause greater than themselves and let us recommit ourselves to this cause of freedom, justice and democracy so that the legacy of our fallen heroes will live on for generations to come,” Tempe said. “We continue to mourn their loss, but most of all, we celebrate their lives.”
After the service, the people in attendance were treated to a picnic lunch courtesy of the Legion.
