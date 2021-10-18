ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne woman and a Kendallville man are facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged child abuse incident in rural Steuben County that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital officials contacted police in connection with the treatment it was providing to a 3-year-old child. It was believed the injuries occurred in Kendallville but it was later determined that they occurred at a campground near Lake Gage.
Kendallville police contacted the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, which took over the investigation.
Dakota McHenry, 25, Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on charges of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, Level 3 felony domestic battery to a child less than 14 years of age causing serious bodily injury and Level 5 felony obstruction of justice.
Also arrested was Derek Pierce, 31, Kendallville, on charges of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and Level 5 felony obstruction of justice. Pierce is the father of the child and McHenry is his significant other.
Both allegedly provided inconsistent statements to police.
After initial treatment at Cameron, the child was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The child was listed in critically unstable condition as of Sunday afternoon.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said his office is reviewing police reports before filing formal charges today.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
