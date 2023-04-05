ANGOLA — After Lucy Teichert drops off her son, James, at Hendry Park Elementary School in the morning, she often pushes her stroller north on Washington Street then stops to check out the progress at the Steuben County judicial center that’s under construction.
After parting ways with James and her husband, Kendall, from the vantage point of east of the construction site, and maybe from the north on South Street, Teichert and sons Henry, 3, and Peter, 1, watch as the crews from Crane Industrial Services, Granger, hoist steel beams up to the ever-growing judicial center.
“We come by just about every day,” Teichert said.
When James isn’t in school, Teichert said, “He likes to see it, too.”
It’s very possible that Teichert and sons will be on hand Monday when the topping out ceremony is held at noon to place the last piece of steel.
That last piece is a special white beam that is currently accepting signatures from people in the community and workers on site.
Lucy and Henry got to sign the beam on Wednesday. You can’t miss the large H.
The beam is usually put out along Wall Street on the south side of the construction site during the day. There’s a permanent marker there, too, so people can stop by and add their signatures to the large piece of steel.
Mark Shollenberger, site superintendent with project management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, said the beam will be available the rest of this work week and on Monday until the time it gets hoisted in place.
“The beam, we plan to set it out from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., when we will bring it in at night. We don’t want any shenanigans,” said Grant Bucher, project manager with Weigand.
Bucher cautioned people from getting too close to the construction site because it can be dangerous without the proper training and safety gear. People need to stay outside of the fenced in work area.
Bucher welcomed people in the community to stop by and sign the beam, as well as attend the topping out on Monday. Like Teichert, he plans to be there with his sons in tow.
When the beam goes up, it will include an American flag on one end and an evergreen on the other, which symbolizes growth.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, said he has been stopping by the site regularly, as have others in the community, to watch progress on the $26.5 million project.
“Construction projects bring out the little boy in many of us. We’re not just building for today, but building for the future,” Howard said.
Work on the steel frame has gone quickly. Bucher said he hopes the public isn’t disappointed in the next phase because progress won’t be as apparent.
In the coming weeks crews will be tightening up the steel with bolts and welds and making sure all is plumb and square.
The next milestone will be putting down corrugated steel to accept concrete flooring, which has a target pour of May 22.
The target completion of the project is June 2024.
