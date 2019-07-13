ANGOLA — Tickets for a concert at Trine University by the Eagles tribute band Hotel California will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, with doors opening an hour prior to the performance. Tickets range from $25-$45 and will be available at trine.edu/furth.
For more than two decades, Hotel California has reproduced the Grammy Award-winning sounds of the Eagles recording artists.
Each concert presents a showcase of Eagles’ hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California,” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.
