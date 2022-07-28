ANGOLA — There is still time to get youth ready for the YMCA Annual Youth Triathlon.
This is the fourth year that the YMCA of Steuben County has held the Youth Triathlon.
It is available to anyone under the age of 18 who wants to bike, run and swim their way to a trophy. They have also added some updates to this year’s race and made it more open to the children of the community.
Now not only is this event for individuals but the YMCA has added relay teams of two or three youths. The relay teams can be used to split up the events or take some pressure off of competing each event by yourself.
Janna Duke, triathlon coordinator, has her daughters in the race; one on a relay team and the other as an individual. Her daughter actually inspired the idea for a relay team because she loves to swim but not bike. The triathlon was created to allow kids to participate in a triathlon but at a pace where they can enjoy.
“It’s just shorter distances than you would see at a normal adult one and it’s kind of like the reason we wanted to start this in the first place. There’s so many of the regular distance ones for adults and there’s not a lot for kids around the area,” said Duke. “So I thought, what if we made one with shorter distances and made it more fun for kids? That’s kind of how we started with the idea in the first place.”
There will be trophies available for the male and female winners of each age bracket. The age groups are rookie for ages 8 and under, youth for ages 9 to 12, teen for ages 13 to 18 and the relay teams.
“Really any ages 18 and under. The little ones, if they can’t swim, they can wear life jackets, and we have some that hold on to a noodle. We have little ones with training wheels on their bikes,” said Duke. “Usually we see some 4- to 5-year-olds, but that’s about the youngest we see. We don’t really have an age cut off.”
The Youth Triathlon will take place on Aug. 6. If you are a participating athlete, check in time is between 6:30-7:30 a.m. The race will start at 8 a.m.
If you are an athlete and would like to check in early, there will be a course preview on Aug. 5 from 7-7:30 p.m.
Bike helmets are required for all age groups.
Duke is looking for volunteers to help supervise and keep the participants safe as they complete each part of the race.
“It’s really important that we have adults on the bike trail because there’s roads that a lot of people are going on,” said Duke. “I really like to have adults present at all of the areas where there would be cars potentially crossing the paths of the kids. So anyone who wants to volunteer just a couple hours on Saturday morning can contact me.”
The Angola Police Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Angola Fire Department have been very gracious to help out with the safety of the athletes. Many sponsors have donated to make the Annual Youth Triathlon happen. Duke said she would like to give thanks to Legends Running Club, Ruble Racing, Wagler & Associates, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Meijer, Mat Matters, Kain Tool, Rise Baking Company, Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair and Bike and Soul.
Bike and Soul will be at the race checking bikes and helping kids get ready for the bike portion of the race. Participants can have their bikes checked and adjusted to be extra prepared for their journey.
To register for the race visit ymcasteuben.org or at the front desk of the YMCA. Registration is open until the start of the race. For more information contact Duke at 316-6572 or jannaduke2@gmail.com.
