ANGOLA — Trine University has named Alison Rynearson as its new registrar.
Rynearson, who had served as associate registrar since 2021, began in her new role Tuesday.
She replaced Deb Helmsing, who retired at the end of June after 38 years at the university and was named registrar emeritus.
Rae Henderson, who previously served as assistant registrar, will succeed Rynearson as associate registrar.
"I am very honored and excited to take on this role and serve the Trine University community," Rynearson said. "I've appreciated Debbie's mentorship over the past year and I hope to build on the tradition of excellence she established for the registrar's office."
As registrar, Rynearson will be responsible for ensuring university compliance with campus policies and procedures as well as federal laws and regulations in areas related to registration. She also will monitor and manage areas including academic standing, honors, grades, transcripts and transfer credit processing.
She will assist with preparation and implementation of the annual Commencement, hooding, pinning, and honors ceremonies.
Prior to joining Trine as associate registrar, Rynearson worked in multiple roles at Purdue University Fort Wayne, most recently serving as associate director of PFW's Career Development Center. She also served as academic advisor and coordinator for academic review and orientation programs at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
"In addition to a year of excellent service at Trine, Alison brings experiences and perspectives from a variety of institutions to her new role," said Cathy Swick, vice president for academic affairs. "Her leadership will provide continued excellence to our students and community while offering new ideas and solutions as Trine University's programs and enrollment continue to grow."
Rynearson holds a bachelor of science in education from Indiana University, a master of arts in student affairs administration in higher education from Ball State University and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Indiana State University.
