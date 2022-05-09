ANGOLA – Cahoots Coffee Cafe located at 218 W Maumee St. is accepting entries for Angola’s Got Talent from now through Saturday June 4.
Angola’s Got Talent is an annual fundraising event for Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a youth outreach ministry.
The event will be June 18 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The program will begin at 6 p.m. with contestants in both youth (18 and under) and adult categories.
A panel of local judges will choose a first, second and third place winner from each category.
First place winners will be awarded a prize of $300. The second place winners will receive $200, and third place winners will receive $100. Prize amounts are subject change.
To enter the show, complete the entry form located at angolasgottalent.com/contestants, and submit payment by midtnight on Saturday, June 4.
The entry fee for adults is $25 and $10 for youth 18 and under. All contestants who enter must live or work in Steuben County.
All performances must be under 5 minutes and family friendly.
Fire, sharp objects and other dangerous items are not permitted in the performance.
Contestants moving to the final round will be contacted by email by June 8.
To become a sponsor for this event, visit angolasgottalent.com/sponsors.
