ANGOLA — Filling the mall of the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center with live performances, food and fun activities representing some 30 nations, the 52nd annual International Night celebration will seek to bring the feel of its theme, “Carnaval,” to Trine University.
“Think of it as a mini-Epcot,” said Mari McHenry, director of international community services.
“iNIGHT 2020 Carnaval” will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The event is free and open to the public.
This year, live “street” performances will be integrated into the stations in the University Center mall. Guests will receive a program when they arrive listing the times and locations for entertainment, which will include Bollywood, bagpipes, Latino dances, African freestyle drumming and dancing and a variety of singing performances.
Visitors also can have caricatures drawn by one of three artists and will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as jewelry making, henna art and Reiki massage.
Ten food stations will feature cold and hot cuisine from countries including Italy, Indonesia, China, Italy and Mexico. Drinks will include mocktails and an Asian favorite, bubble tea.
Trine students, faculty and staff, and community members will host stations with information about countries including Argentina, The Bahamas, Canada, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Eqypt, Ethiopia, Great Britain, Guinea, Honduras, India, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Libya, Myanmar, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Korea, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Tunisia.
