ANGOLA — Adam J. Witmer has been promoted by the board of directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, effective the first of this year.
Witmer, a nearly five-year employee with First Federal, has been named first vice president-audit, compliance and risk management.
He has been with the bank since 2017 and was previously serving as vice president.
Before joining First Federal, Witmer served as a senior consultant for Young & Associates and assistant vice president–compliance director for Independent Alliance Banks.
Witmer received his bachelors degree in business administration from Taylor University in 2001 and a masters degree from Indiana Tech in 2007.
He holds a certified regulatory compliance manager designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers. Witmer has been a volunteer for Junior Achievement and currently serves on the Cahoots Coffee Cafe Board of Directors.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
