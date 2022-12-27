ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees approved an initiative to apply for and to accept a Comprehensive School Counseling Grant for Angola High School during its last School Board Meeting.
“This grant would allow our counselors to be provided with professional development for themselves and many opportunities for students to engage in college and career ready activities,” said MSD Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue.
The school mentioned the following activities included in the grant — administering Junior Achievement for the eighth grade, implementing JA career curriculum and SWARM peer mentoring for the ninth grade.
In addition, the students of the grades 10th through 12th, the school said, should be sent to J. Kruse Education Center for career exploration and career coaching, and the seniors should also be involved in job shadowing, internships, and college visits.
“The AHS counseling department is seeking funding from the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant to provide support for student achievement, student well-being, and college and career readiness as well as professional development and counselor well-being for the counseling staff,” reads MSD handout regarding the grant.
The school also hopes that the program supported by the grant funding will help AHS students to complete their Next Level Programs of Study pathways, earn dual credits, and industry certifications, improve attendance, and become generally better prepared for college and career after high school.
The funding that the district is seeking by applying for the grant includes $5 per student for two years of involvement with J Kruse Education Center, J Kruse Career Coaching of $250 per student starting with the current juniors, and SWARM Peer Mentor summer training and materials of $45 per person for two years.
The grant will also allow for the support of counselor well-being and professional development including participation in American School Counselor Association, depending on costs of flights, hotels and registration for three individuals for two years.
Counselor dues for ASCA professional membership of $129 per person and International School Counseling Association (ISCA) professional membership of $45 per person for two counselors for three years are also covered by the funding.
The grant also includes the counselor curriculum supply of $600 for materials for three persons to help the students cope with anxiety, stress, and other related issues. The grant ends in December of 2024, and at that time the school would be seeking additional funding to continue to implement the program.
“Our goal by implementing the above programming is to provide the students with the ability to choose a path and classes that best align with their own personal goals and career choices,” said the school.
