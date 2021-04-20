ANGOLA — Public school districts in Steuben County are slated to receive more than $6 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, said the Indiana Department of Education on Monday.
The grants to each district include:
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, $3.165 million
• Prairie Heights Community School Corporation, $1.637 million
• Hamilton Community Schools, $803,332
• Fremont Community Schools, $1.068 million
With the money, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges they continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal requirements say schools must use at least 20% of the money to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for instructional time lost due to COVID-19.
Evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, extended school years programs and other solutions.
“We will be carefully reviewing the guidelines for the ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to ensure that we utilize them in the most effective manner possible,” said Hamilton schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel. “We will be looking at learning loss remediation efforts, which must account for 20% of the funds. We will then look at staffing needs to meet those requirements.”
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said his district knows that technology and air quality improvements are two big ticket items to work on using the funds, so that’s what his district plans to do.
“Every teacher without a ViewSonic board will get one so all of our teachers will have the latest and greatest,” he said.
That equates to 36 more boards in the district. He said the ViewSonic digital white boards are the newer technology replacing SmartBoards that had been in use previously in many classrooms.
“We will also look at replacing windows at the elementary and high schools, hopefully replacing at least 80,” he said. “We also have a plan to update the air conditioning unit at the middle school to help with air quality.”
Stitt also wants to look into a stipend for all district employees, from custodial staff to cafeteria workers, teachers, bus drivers, everyone who works for the school as a token that says their work is appreciated.
“You won’t be able to retire off of it, but just something to say we appreciate you,” he said.
MSD of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson said at this point, the district is still formulating plans for the use of the funds but the main focus will be on student remediation.
“We know that the pandemic had a negative impact on student learning and achievement due to the unplanned quarantine days. Some students performed better than others during virtual learning. Students who have fallen behind need to get caught up so they can be successful at the next grade level. We plan to offer a variety of remediation opportunities to close these learning gaps,” said Wilson in an email.
