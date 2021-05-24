Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler Ashbroo0k, 28, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a fugitive warrant.
• Jennifer N. Cole, 34, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested on Weatherhead Drive on a charge of felony possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Yancy E. German, 42, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 500W, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Felipe D. Gomez, 30, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Vanessa A. Krause, 51, of the 17100 block of C.R. 15, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 346 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotics and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph S. Leopold, 42, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 200 block of South West Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Jacob J. Littlefield, 26, of the 1200 block of Smoker Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Bickland Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Oshea J. Owens, 25, of the 300 block of Rays Creek Way, Fort Wayne, arrested on U.S. 20 at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 39, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor sex offender failure to possess a driver’s license or identification and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Matthew M. Richter, 56, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 300 block of East Swagger Drive, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony invasion of privacy and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Scott A. Robeck, 30, of the 1900 block of East Maumee Street, attrested in the 1600 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish. Also, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Mariah L. Schrock, 23, of the 500 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at the jailo on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Patrick K. Tippman, 52, of the 8500 block of Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 5400 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan C. Zweiacher, 27, of the 7700 block of West C.R. 400S, Hudson, arrested at the sheriff’s office on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
