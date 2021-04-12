ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission on Tuesday approved the subdivision of a property owned by Greg and Natalia Baird at 800 Butler Street into two separate lots, a decision the Bairds had requested.
The Bairds went before the Commission seeking to legally divide their almost five-acre residential property just north of Angola’s Hulbert Hills Subdivision into two lots so they can build a house on the new, vacant lot. They plan to eventually sell their existing single-family home and move into the proposed residence once it is finished.
The Commission approved the vacation of the lot and its subdivision, which were voted on as two separate items. Both requests enjoyed unanimous support from Commission members when put to a vote.
The approval means the Bairds can now move forward with submitting plans for the future home they plan to build on the site, which the couple’s attorney, James McEntarfer, said will be a single-family residence that will serve as the home they will occupy in retirement. They will still need to get approval from Angola’s City Planning and Engineering Departments for building, drainage and stormwater requirements as well as other necessary permits, before beginning construction.
Greg Baird said prior to Monday’s meeting that it has taken several years to get to this point. He and his wife had to pay for a survey to be done in order to split the lot and had to hire a lawyer to help them navigate the legal requirements.
He said he wouldn’t categorize the city as being particularly helpful throughout the process.
“They’ve been a pain in the ass,” he said in a phone call Monday, describing the ordeal as a “fight” just to get things done.
Baird went before the Angola Board of Works and Public Safety in Nov. 2020 to ask the city to extend Thomas Drive to his property, which only has public access via Butler Street, which runs along the East side of the original parcel.
The Board denied extending Thomas Drive to connect to the property, but said Baird could build a driveway to connect to the street if it were done according to city specifications.
At the time, Board members Dave Martin and Dave Olson said they didn’t feel the city should spend taxpayer dollars to extend the street for a single user.
Baird has yet to submit plans for a driveway, but he said he expects it to cost between $10,000 and $12,000 to have one put in.
In other business, the Commission also granted Angola First Development plat approval for a site that will be developed into a secondary location for Bill’s Professional Towing & Repair later during the meeting and assisted Trine University in cleaning up the legal plat descriptions for several plats near the school’s Thunder Ice Arena.
