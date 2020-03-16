Several people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Alex P. Beekman, 21, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Alexander A. Bovee, 22, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 29, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested at Oak and North Wayne streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Beth A. Fleming, 29, of the 600 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 300 block of Wendell Jacob Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Jennifer M. Hurley, 45, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Jason A. Jeffrey, 45, of the 3000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Eathon M. Miller, 21, of the 400 block of John Wayne Avenue, Edgerton, Ohio, arrested in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Gregory E. Parr, 49, of the 8000 block of West Orland Road, Orland, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery with a prior.
• Carole J. Post, 51, of the 200 block of Lane 510 Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Steven R. Schmidt, 42, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony dealing in marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and civil contempt of court.
• Tyler T. Schnepf, 26, of the 100 block of Lane 345 Crooked Lake, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.