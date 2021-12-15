Missing Hendry Park Elementary student found safe, sound
ANGOLA — A statewide silver alert was declared on Tuesday for an 11-year-old fifth-grade boy who is a student at Hendry Park Elementary School but he was found at about the same time the Indiana State Police issued the alert.
The child was last seen on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at school before he was found again some time around 4:30 p.m.
Police did not say where the child was located. Hendry Park sent out a text message at about 5 p.m. to report that “the missing child has been located safely and reunited with family.”
The Herald Republican made numerous attempts to get comment from school and police officials.
Police and school officials scoured the community looking for the child, based on police scanner traffic.
