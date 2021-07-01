ANGOLA —Steuben County is gearing up for the fast-tracked program known as the READI Grants.
Steuben County will be partnering with other entities that feed into the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, the group that successfully managed the Northeast Indiana Regional Cities effort that brought $46 million to the region that was invested throughout the 11-county area some four years ago.
This time around, groups are working toward landing a piece of the $500 million pie in state grants that will be available. For northeast Indiana and other regional development groups the maximum available is $50 million per region.
In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, a transformational endeavor to promote investments that will attract economic growth to the state.
"This is going to be a fun process, hopefully," said Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
On Thursday morning Lee led a Zoom meeting with about two dozen stakeholders in the community ranging from government officials to those involved with nonprofit agencies. Representatives from Trine University and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital — the county's two largest nonprofits — were also involved.
The deadlines for project applications are tight, with a couple coming up in two weeks, July 14 and July 16.
"We're looking forward to the next two weeks, getting all these projects submitted," said Lee, who joked that projects probably should have been completed yesterday. "It's a fast process."
The entire project has been on a fast track.
The RDA voted at its June 8 meeting in Fort Wayne to send its intention to apply for a READI grant. It also voted to spending up to $125,000 for a consultant — TIP Strategies is the company — and $25,000 for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for expenses incurred related to the READI grant process.
The Indiana General Assembly funded the program as a part of its new biennial budget during its last session. Holcomb said he believes READI will attract at least $2 billion of local public, private and philanthropic match funding that will propel investment in Indiana’s quality of place, quality of life, and quality of opportunity.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. will award up to $50 million per region, which can be defined however the applicant wants.
The money will be a mix of public and private funds. A project must be funded at least 60% from private money, with up to 20% in public money or in-kind contributions. The final 20% for a project would come from the READI grant.
By Thursday application had to be made to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. telling the region's intent to participate in the program. In the next two months, regions develop their strategic plans, which have to be turned in by Aug. 31.
In September and October, the IEDC will conduct application review and regional presentations. In December the first round of grant decisions and financial partnerships will be announced.
It is a crazy fast project that has many communities hard at work.
"It feels like we're building a plane as we're flying it," Lee said.
There are three preidentified categories of economic impact for the region’s application, which include:
• Grow the workforce;
• Downtown vibrancy;
• Entrepreneurship and innovation.
Individuals who were involved in Thursday's meeting plan to meet quickly again to define projects and make application for potential project grants, which will be funneled through local economic development organizations to the RDA. The RDA has final say on which projects will be forwarded on to the IEDC as part of the region's application.
