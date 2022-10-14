FREMONT – Promise Land Community holds its first 5k Sidekicks Unite at 9 a.m. Saturday at Trine State Recreation Area to raise funds for serving local communities with mental and physical disabilities.

The organization hopes that it will help them to pay for their events expenses and distribute scholarships for one semester of music classes for five kids under the age of 10 with emotional disabilities The cost of participating in the run is $35.

“This is our first time, but we would love for it to be an annual event,” said Elizabeth Church

from Promise Land Community.

The kids who will get the scholarships will get an opportunity to learn about music and rhythm and to get an experience of listening to music as part of a group. Legends Running shop and its owner Randy House helped organize the race, said Church.

As it will be a dressed race, the participants will be dressed as their favorite sidekicks and superheroes or wearing other costumes that they like. Church said that they decided to make this event because it sounded “like a lot of fun,” and because people can get to use their Halloween costumes more than once.

“It just sounded like a lot of fun to be able to have people come together and dress up because it's Halloween season and also to use a costume more than once,” she said.

Church said that the event allowed them to get people together and push their boundaries. The participants of the event will be able to choose between two distances – 5k run or walk, or one mile walk as some of the community members in wheelchairs might not be able to run.

The idea of the dressed race came from a superheroes dance party the community did before the pandemic.

“They all loved it,” said Church. “They really enjoy dressing up.”

She said that when she asked the community members what they would like to do as an event and a fundraiser this year, they said they would like to have another dressed dance, and she decided to incorporate running and dressing up because then it becomes fun instead of exercising.

“It doesn't feel like you're working out or exercising; it's fun,” she said.

Church said that 25 people had already signed up a week prior to the event, and she expected about 100 people to show up for their first year running event. After the run and the walk coffee and donuts and healthy snacks will be served for the participants.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at Trine State Recreation Area; and packet pickup starts at 8 a.m. Those who registered before October 1st get guaranteed T-shirts, but Church said she has also ordered some extra T-shirts, and they will be distributed on a first come – first served basis.

Everyone will receive a finisher medal, and the top three finishers of each age group will get prizes with mugs, pens, and some of the woodwork projects. A raffle with the participants registration numbers will be held after the event.

Promise Land Community was founded by Mori and Cynthia Church, parents of Elizabeth Church, to provide space for the individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

The community holds such events as drum classes at YMCA, cooking, and craft activities, and singing with the purposes of building the necessary life skills and a community for individuals with disabilities.

“Mostly I would say building community and wanting to have a place where they feel cared for and like they're giving back as well,” said Church.

The Disabilities Promise Land Community has experience in dealing with Down Syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. It helps 40 families, and around 20 families gather at Promise Land Community events on a regular basis.

Church said that this family-oriented approach helps mitigate the effects of the disability because in the family the disability stops being the center of attention as the family learns that their “whole life doesn't have to revolve around” their individual with disability.

“Usually, they bring their children so it's like a family,” said Church.

