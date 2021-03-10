ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County committed an unfair labor practice by interfering with the collective bargaining rights of Angola’s public schools teachers union, a state board has ruled.
The Indiana Education Employment Relations Board has ordered the district to cease and desist from interfering with or coercing employees who are freely exercising their right to participate in collective bargaining, said a recommended order handed down Tuesday.
The IEERB’s initial ruling comes after a Dec. 9, 2020, evidentiary hearing, held by videoconference, where testimony was heard from MSD administrators and union leaders regarding the alleged wrongdoing.
In July 2019, leaders of the Angola Classroom Teachers Association took the rare step of filing two unfair labor practice charges against the district for what the union said amounted to interference and coercion by the district’s refusal to engage in good faith collective bargaining with the ACTA bargaining team during the first session of the 2018-19 bargaining period, in September 2018. A second charge was filed but later dismissed at the union’s request.
Cassie Ingram, the hearing examiner appointed for the case, sided with the ACTA, concluding that the district’s bargaining team’s conduct during a Sept. 25, 2018, session did rise to a level that could interfere, restrain or coerce the union’s right to participated in collective bargaining.
A fact finding summary included with the IEERB order said during the Sept. 25, 2018, hearing MSD Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice questioned whether the ACTA even had the power to negotiate since its membership had fallen to below 50% of the teachers in the corporation. Rice also suggested both parties head straight to mediation, handing the ACTA negotiation team a IEERB form titled Mutual Request for Pre-Impasse Mediation, which she presented an Impasse form.
“Ms. Rice’s questions had the effect of threatening and intimidating three of the four members of the ACTA bargaining team,” Ingram wrote in the order, which goes on to say: “Ms. Rice and Mr. (Travis) Heavin also demonstrated that they thought they had authority or control over ACTA, thus intimidating and interfering with the ACTA bargaining team’s ability to collectively bargain.”
Rice could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
Since the district has been found to have committed unfair labor practices, the recommended order says ACTA may choose to select a neutral party from either IEERB’s Ad Hoc Panel or an MSD of Steuben County Board of Trustees member of its choosing to observe any 2020-21 bargaining sessions.
The district has also been ordered to post the IEERB order in all buildings in which employees in the bargaining unit work for a 30-day period.
The district has a 15-day window to appeal the recommended order. If no appeal is filed, the recommended order could become a final order of the IEERB.
