FREMONT — Two towns and four townships in northern Steuben County are holding a joint meeting and public hearing Thursday to discuss forming a fire protection territory.
The Fremont Town Council, Orland Town Council, Clear Lake Township Board, Fremont Township Board, Jamestown Township Board and Millgrove Township Board will assemble at the Fremont Fire Station at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the joint session. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle told the Herald Republican Tuesday that the upcoming meeting is the product of numerous discussions between the involved communities dating to mid-2019. The discussions centered around the need for additional funding for fire protection and how the communities could work together to spread out the burden so the impact to taxpayers could be minimized.
Hufnagle says in recent years it has become increasingly difficult to maintain predictable staffing levels and provide Fremont Fire Department’s current firefighters with the resources and support they need.
With just two full-time firefighters, Fremont currently relies on 26 volunteer paid-on-call firefighters to supplement the department’s manpower. Those volunteers are paid just $12 per call, no matter if the call is a quick medical run or a structure fire that takes eight hours to extinguish.
The number of calls the department responds to annually has increased more than 200% since the early 2000s, Hufnagle said. Fremont now averages close to 100 calls per month during the months of June and July when northern Steuben County’s lake communities see a swell in population.
The uptick in calls and the low pay, combined with the dangerous and traumatic nature of the job, has resulted in about 50% retention among the department’s volunteers, who average 38 years in age.
Hufnagle says Fremont is fortunate to still have close to 30 firefighters when at full capacity, but believes the department needs to be proactive in retaining them in order to stay ready to serve northeast Indiana residents.
“We are so blessed here in Fremont with our staffing levels, but we would like to maintain them,” he said. “As public safety leaders, we need to find better ways to take care of our people.”
“People have to be the priority, he continued. “Without people none of our trucks or equipment matter at all.”
To work out a solution, Fremont Town Council, at the request of Hufnagle and nearby communities, commissioned Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC, to undertake a study to determine the best course of action moving forward. The advisory firm has recommended creating a fire territory.
Under Indiana state law, two or more government entities can enter into an agreement to establish a fire protection territory for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency services.
Unlike a fire protection district, which is a different legal entity, the fire protection territory has no independent taxing authority of its own; instead the participating units of government levy taxes to fund the territory.
One of the participating units of government has to be designated as the provider unit to handle funds and initiate the budgeting process. All other governance is done according to the agreement the participating units sign.
Fremont would serve as the provider unit under the proposed fire territory, owing to the town having the capacity to absorb the additional clerical and budgetary responsibilities, Hufnagle said.
The proposal won’t just benefit Fremont residents, however. All of the communities involved in the discussions stand to benefit from getting better service, while the costs would be spread out among multiple communities.
The impact that the fire territory would have on property taxes will be outlined by Baker Tilly during Thursday’s meeting and public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.